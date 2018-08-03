Trump Administration Lifts Ban On GMOs, Bee-Killing Chemicals In Wildlife Refuges

Heinz-Peter Bader / Reuters The Obama administration phased out GMO seeds and neonicotinoids, a class of chemicals thought to be linked to declining bee populations.

The Trump administration has scrapped an Obama-era policy that banned the use of genetically modified crops and controversial insecticides on national wildlife refuges across the country.

In 2014, Jim Kurth, then the chief of the National Wildlife Refuge System, issued a memorandum to phase out GMO seeds and neonicotinoids, a class of chemicals thought to be linked to declining bee populations. The decision, he wrote, was “based on a precautionary approach to our wildlife management practices.”

Instead of a blanket ban, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will now consider approving their use on a case-by-case basis, according to an internal memo posted Friday by the nonprofit Defenders of Wildlife.

Greg Sheehan, the agency’s principal deputy director, wrote in the memo dated Thursday that “in some cases the phasing out of those practices was appropriate and expedient,” but that there might be certain situations “where use of GMO crop seeds is essential to best fulfill the purposes of the refuge and the needs of birds and other wildlife.”

“A blanket denial of GMOs,” he wrote, “does not provide on-the-ground latitude for refuge managers to work adaptively and make field-level decisions about the best manner to fulfill the purpose of the refuge.”

Neonicotinoids, a common insecticide used to fight off a variety of pests, are suspected of playing a role in the collapse of bees and other pollinators. A 2015 study last year found that chronic exposure to the chemicals, which are believed to attack the central nervous system in bees, can impair bumblebees’ learning and memory. A second study, published in 2016, found neonics can impact a bumblebee’s ability to forage.

In a statement Friday, Jamie Rappaport Clark, president and CEO of Defenders, called the administration’s decision “an insult to our national wildlife refuges and the wildlife that rely on them.”

“Industrial agriculture has no place on public lands dedicated to conservation of biological diversity and the protection of our most vulnerable species, including pollinators like bumblebees and monarch butterflies,” she said.