Go Behind the Desk with Quorum

Since Quorum’s arrival to Washington D.C. almost three years ago, we’ve been working to build the world’s most comprehensive database of legislative information. We forged our way into the political conversation through data visualizations, such as relationship maps between members of Congress. We’ve been providing you with our own Data Driven Insights since February 2015. We’ve broken news in the New York Times with metrics that proved women in the Senate are better dealmakers than their male colleagues.

But now, we want to tell the stories and strategies behind the data. We’re going Behind the Desk.

Quorum’s goal as a software tool is to help our clients make an impact on the issues they care about. We make it easier to find legislative champions for your issue, to allow advocates to contact their congressional delegation with one click, and to work with elected officials at the federal, state, and local level. Now with our new blog, Behind the Desk, we’ll be sharing stories about how those offices work and why they function the way they do.

Take Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-IL-17). With our data, we know that she’s consistently one of the most active members of Congress on Instagram. We know that she won in a district that flipped 18 points from President Obama in 2012 to President Trump in 2016. We know that she represents a district that is more rural than her fellow Illinois Democrats in the House. When we talked with her for Behind the Desk, however, we learned her blueprint for connecting with her constituents, which helped her maintain her relationship with the district and hold her seat despite the 18-point shift. A sneak peak— it involves her wandering the aisles of the supermarket and spending her weekends riding in a UPS truck or sporting a welder’s mask while yielding a piece of hot metal.

Or you can look at Maryland State Del. Andrew Platt. Through Quorum, you’d learn that Platt has sponsored 21 bills in his first term in the House of Delegates and is most active in taxation and commerce, but when we went Behind the Desk, we learned his tips for how advocacy groups can break through the noise of the 8,000 inbound messages his office receives each year. Tip: a phone call to his office is much more attention-grabbing than an email.

Behind the Desk is also going local. With Quorum’s recently launched local product, we’re making it easier to follow the issues you care about in 6,500 cities and counties across the U.S.. We’re indexing millions of webpages, monitoring more than 10,000 social media accounts for city officials, and making it easy to contact local officials through our Outbox tool. One mayor you’ll find in the database is College Park’s Patrick Wojahn. Wojahn brought us Behind the Desk and told us about what it takes to make an impact at the local level. Wojahn’s advice: before you can even get started, you have to understand the city dynamics.