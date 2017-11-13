Goal Getter Series: Sierra Dean is a Goal Getter

In continuing my HuffPost Goal Getter Series, I am introducing women who are achieving their goals unapologetically. These women are Goal Getters. They have taken their power and changed the way their story ends. They are intentionally changing their lives and impacting others.

Sierra Dean is a Goal Getter. She is the author of The Mountains That Made Me, a book that incorporates healing through writing. She has held several Journaling Workshops throughout the St. Louis area to help women discover different ways of coping with stress, anxiety, and obtaining a level of peacefulness. Sierra believes that everyone has a story to tell and journaling can help them tell their stories.

After witnessing Sierra’s growth at a high level-just within a year, I had to share her story.

What's your WHY in life?

My WHY in life is waking up everyday being happy with who I am and not having to stick to anyone’s else routine. I am on a mission to become financially successful without depending on a 9 to 5.

What does being a “Goal Getter” mean to you?

Being a Goal Getter means setting a goal and going after it by any means necessary. I learned to create small wins in order to make my way to the ultimate big win. I focus on my goals and build a life around my WHY.

What has been the biggest goal you achieved thus far?

The biggest goal that I achieved thus far was self–publishing my first book, The Mountains That Made Me. Releasing this book has helped me heal from past hurt and pain. Now I’m able to share how I overcame my obstacles with others that are currently going through what I went through in my past.

Daily Routine

Every night I make sure that I have my gym clothes sitting next to my bed, so that I can devote at least 10-15 mins of working out in the morning. Working out helps me get energized and it releases any stress from the day before. After my work out, I listen to inspirational YouTube videos and/or Podcasts. This provides me with some daily inspirational nuggets to get my day started on a positive note. I then write down everything that I want to get done for the day in my notebook. I carry my notebook in my purse and throughout the day I cross out what I’ve accomplished. If I don’t complete a task, I just move it to the next day until its completed.

What inspires you?

I am inspired by people who don’t give up, no matter what they are going through. There has been plenty days when I just wanted to throw in the towel. Then I look back at all of the notes that I wrote from my inspirational videos and seminars I attended. These notes remind me that I can do anything.

What advice would you give someone who is stuck and unmotivated, but want to achieve their goals?

The best advice I would give is “Just Do It” like Nike. Some people are just waiting on you to move. so that they can be encouraged to move too. You can be the driving force to show others that anything is possible. You will never be completely prepared for anything because life throws us all types of curve balls. Everyone has a purpose and you were not brought into this world to sit back and do nothing.

Be Social with Sierra @deandiaries on social media. Be sure to purchase her book on Amazon.

Need An Extra Push?