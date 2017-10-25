On 'The Daily Show,' God Rips Bill O'Reilly On 'Personal Responsibility'

Bill O’Reilly settled a sexual harassment lawsuit in January for $32 million. You know, the kind of money you pay to let everyone know you’re completely innocent?
Over the past two weeks, the former Fox News host has been lashing out at the negative press he’s received, even going after God himself (herself?) for not providing him “more protection.”
In response, God appeared to host Trevor Noah on Tuesday’s “Daily Show” with a lecture for O’Reilly on one of the disgraced TV star’s favorite topics: personal responsibility. Watch above.
