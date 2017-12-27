God's Top Ten New Year's Resolutions

Hi, everyone, God here. I’m anxious to put to rest all these rumors that I am infallible (hello, 2017, anyone?), and sincerely hope that this list of self-improvement goals will go a long way toward affirming that. All of us can do a little better as another year starts, and I am no exception. Yes, I am eternal and never die like you poor, wretched creatures, but that doesn’t mean I don’t want to seize the freaking day!