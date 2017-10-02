Las Vegas Officials Create GoFundMe Page For Shooting Victims

Government officials in Las Vegas are raising money for victims of Sunday night’s mass shooting, collecting more than $600,000 within a few hours.

A verified GoFundMe account set up Monday by Clark County Commissioner Steve Sisolack promises to “provide relief and support to the victims and families.” The fundraising goal is $10 million.

“We have been inundated with phone calls and emails and text messages from people asking what they can do,” Sisolack said at a press conference that announced the fundraising page.

“There’s going to be a lot of family members that are going through a lot at this particular time,” Sisolack added. “The sheriff said we have over 500 in our hospitals being treated and we need to provide them with some sort of support. So we have done that.”

David Becker via Getty Images A cowboy hat lays in the street after shots were fired near a country music festival on Sunday in Las Vegas.

The late-night shooting at a country music festival left at least 58 people dead, plus the gunman, and more than 500 injured, making it the deadliest mass shooting in recent U.S. history.