Going Vegan for One Month in Bali

On my trip to Bali, I was fortunate to stay with friends that may as well be considered family. Having the opportunity to stay with friends who lived in Bali allowed me to experience life from a local perspective. I was getting the inside scoop on where to eat, what to do and what to avoid. I was so immersed in the local culture, I almost forgot that I was a tourist, and mostly everyone I met thought I lived in or had been to Bali before. Funny!

As they say, when in Rome, do as the Romans do... so I ate exactly how my hosts would eat and followed a vegan diet. It’s the first time I have been vegan in a long time, but I barely missed my own home cooking. I loved enjoying healthy food without eggs, cheese and fish, which I usually consume on daily basis.

I must admit that I missed my kitchari and ghee, but besides that, nothing truly compares to a vegan regimen. My mind and my body felt so clean. My thoughts were clear and my energy was on fire.

In the morning, I typically had a green juice followed by a "Bali boost", which contained fresh almond milk, coco beans and Maca powder for energy. Breakfast would also consists of a forage made with brown rice quinoa, vegetables, seaweed and fresh ginger. I felt so nourished and ready to start my day and was definitely not missing my coffee and eggs!

Lunch was interesting too - I usually enjoyed a homemade hummus, fresh salad and falafel. Yum! Dinner was different each night, but some of my favorites dishes were soba noodles and miso soup.