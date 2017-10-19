The father of a fallen U.S. serviceman said he wants to learn how to use Twitter just so he can call out President Donald Trump.

Trump claims that he contacts the families of all soldiers who are killed in action. But Euvince Brooks, father of Sgt. Roshain E. Brooks, told the Washington Post that the White House never called him.

“I said to my daughter, ‘Can you teach me to tweet, so I can tweet at the president and tell him he’s a liar?’” Brooks told the Post. “You know when you hear people lying and you want to fight? That’s the way I feel last night. He’s a damn liar.”

Sgt. Brooks, 30, of Brooklyn, died in Iraq on August 13. He and Spc. Allen Levi Stigler Jr., 22, of Arlington, Virginia, were killed in action in what was described as a “mishap” that occurred while engaging with an ISIS mortar site, Army Times reported. They were posthumously awarded the Bronze Star, Purple Heart, Meritorious Service Medal and Combat Action Badge.

Five other soldiers were also injured in the incident.

Sgt. Roshain E. Brooks and Spc. Allen L. Stigler Jr. deployed to Iraq in January. Both were due home next month. https://t.co/37mEukOM6h — Stars and Stripes (@starsandstripes) August 15, 2017

Brooks’ father told the New York Daily News that he and his wife haven’t been able to sleep since the death of their son.

“From the day that guy was born, he was a hero to me. He was my first born, my right eye. He was everything to me,” Brooks told the newspaper. “He’s a hero. We did a lot of things together. Losing him was almost like losing myself.”

Brooks also called Trump “a damn disgrace to the White House.”

His comments were the latest in a string of rebukes from military families aimed at the president. Chris Baldridge’s 22-year-old son, Army Cpl. Dillon Baldridge, was killed in Afghanistan in June. He said Trump promised him $25,000, but never delivered the money. The White House told the Post that the check had been sent.

In another incident, Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-Fla.) said Trump told Myeshia Johnson, the pregnant widow of Army Sgt. La David Johnson, that her husband “must’ve known what he signed up for.”

Trump denied making the comment, but Sgt. Johnson’s mother, Cowanda Jones-Johnson, said she was present for the call and that Trump indeed made the remark.