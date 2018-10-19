You Can Now Enjoy 'The Golden Girls' As A Breakfast Cereal

Now, fans can reunite with Dorothy, Blanche, Sophia and Rose every morning, as toy company Funko is paying tribute with a breakfast cereal named for the show.

The “Golden Girls” cereal, which retails for $7.99, was unveiled at Target stores and online Sept. 30. The actual product is reportedly a multigrain blue loop that, somewhat disappointingly, doesn’t taste like cheesecake.

That won’t likely matter much to the show’s devotees, of course. Most will be thrilled to know each box comes with a collectible, anime-style toy of one of the four “Golden Girls” ladies, played by Bea Arthur, Estelle Getty, Rue McClanahan and Betty White from 1985 through 1992.

In fact, the cereal has already proven so popular, it’s been difficult for many fans to track down. The lucky ones, however, are flaunting their purchases on social media for posterity.

I FINALLY FOUND THE GOLDEN GIRLS CEREAL!!! pic.twitter.com/AdLc94NknV — bobby 🍒 (@GoBobbo) October 11, 2018

My morning just got so much better and yours is too because.....are you ready for it??? GOLDEN GIRLS CEREAL WITH A TOY IS HERE!!!



Thank you Jesus for this little piece of light in our lives. pic.twitter.com/HFSCSXLMcs — Jenn Ryan (@RadioJennRyan) October 17, 2018

Please try to contain your jealousy over my boxes of Golden Girls and Buddy The Elf cereal. pic.twitter.com/zVz4WiMMBM — J Brown (@goldfish_ninja) October 19, 2018

While the “Golden Girls” cereal may be at the top of many Christmas gift wish lists already, it may not be wise to hold off on the purchase until the holidays. A Funko representative told “The Today Show” there are no plans “as of now” to continue the limited-edition item once it sells out.

Golden Girls cereal at Target! You'll find it right next to the Facts of Life Maxi-Pads and the ALF Flushable Wipes. pic.twitter.com/TpwUYQyr1v — Jonathan Doll (@jdonair) October 18, 2018

My birthday is Nov 22nd. Thank you for being a friend...hint hint. https://t.co/6bRExoCfr7 — Scott Nevins (@ScottNevins) October 18, 2018