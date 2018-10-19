You Can Now Enjoy 'The Golden Girls' As A Breakfast Cereal

In the 26 years since “The Golden Girls” went off the air, the beloved sitcom has inspired books, hot sauces, a puppet show and even a New York restaurant.
Now, fans can reunite with Dorothy, Blanche, Sophia and Rose every morning, as toy company Funko is paying tribute with a breakfast cereal named for the show.
The “Golden Girls” cereal, which retails for $7.99, was unveiled at Target stores and online Sept. 30. The actual product is reportedly a multigrain blue loop that, somewhat disappointingly, doesn’t taste like cheesecake.
That won’t likely matter much to the show’s devotees, of course. Most will be thrilled to know each box comes with a collectible, anime-style toy of one of the four “Golden Girls” ladies, played by Bea Arthur, Estelle Getty, Rue McClanahan and Betty White from 1985 through 1992.
In fact, the cereal has already proven so popular, it’s been difficult for many fans to track down. The lucky ones, however, are flaunting their purchases on social media for posterity.
While the “Golden Girls” cereal may be at the top of many Christmas gift wish lists already, it may not be wise to hold off on the purchase until the holidays. A Funko representative told “The Today Show” there are no plans “as of now” to continue the limited-edition item once it sells out.
Those who fail to snag a box, of course, will have to console themselves with a Hulu or TV Land “Golden Girls” binge session.