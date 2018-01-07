Today is the 75th annual golden globe awards. This year it is a special night for many actresses and actors, but this year it is not just a special night for Hollywood, it is a special and defining night for women. Today, the Golden Globe nominees and guests have all worn black for solidarity for those women, and men, who have gone through sexual abuse, and to promote awareness on gender and racial inequalities. This past year, 2017, campaigns like #MeToo was reignited after several actresses came out with their sexual abuse. The most scandalous one being Harvey Weinstein, a famous Hollywood producer, who has more than 20 sexual abuse allegations, with some of the famous actress who called him out being Salma Hayek, Lupita Nyong’o and Ashley Judd, along with others. Other sexual abuse predators included the famous President of House of cards Kevin Spacey. People like Anthony Rapp, Daniel Beal and Roberto Cavazos came out and told their story against Spacey. And let us not forget the other famous president, but not from a series, but of the United States of America, Donald Trump, who has several sexual abuse allegations, and a famous video of him describing how he wants to ‘grope” women. This year has been a whirlwind for women and men, not only in Hollywood but in the U.S,. Today we do a toast to 2018, the year of power to the women.