Golden Globes 2019: Here's The Full List Of Nominations

There can be 100 people in the room ― but all it takes is 90-plus foreign journalists from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association to believe in you to get a Golden Globe.

Ready or not, awards season has officially arrived with the nominations for the 76th annual Golden Globes to be hosted by Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh announced at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on Thursday morning. Golden Globes winners are chosen by international journalists based in Southern California who cover the entertainment industry.

Terry Crews, Danai Gurira, Leslie Mann, and Christian Slater joined HFPA President Meher Tatna, executive producer Barry Adelman, and this year’s Golden Globe ambassador, Isan Elba (actor Idris Elba’s daughter) for the announcement to reveal who’s up for the new and considerably improved awards.

The Golden Globes might be Hollywood’s most raucous party, but that doesn’t mean the competition is any less intense, with box office titans like “Black Panther and “A Star Is Born” likely facing off against Barry Jenkins’ “If Beale Street Could Talk” and Damien Chazelle’s “First Man” in the category for Best Picture, Drama.

The ceremony could also give Lady Gaga her second (yes, that wasn’t a fever dream) Golden Globe, or perhaps give veterans like Glenn Close or Nicole Kidman their due.

And let’s not forget about TV with newcomers like “Killing Eve” and “Pose” potentially competing for trophies alongside critical darlings “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “The Crown.” But if the world is truly good, perhaps “The Good Place” will shine through in the comedy categories, unless “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” pulls off another sweep to walk away with the night’s biggest prizes.

The Golden Globes, which honor the best in film and television, will air Sunday, Jan. 6, at 8 p.m. on NBC.