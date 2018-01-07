GOLDEN GLOBES - #BlackClothesMatter?? Not really...

OK, so a lot of actresses are going to wear black to the GOLDEN GLOBES. To "protest" the pigs of patriarchy, and to show solidarity with the recent "MeToo" and "TimesUp" movement. I, for one don't get the connection. Generally speaking, awards are an excellent place to show where you stand politically and humanly - and yes, even fashionably. But to think that there is any significance to wearing a certain color to an event where only the movie elite is part of - is naive and ridiculous. It has bee done at the "Oscars", and that Jane Fonda, who I love, wore a black Saint Laurent Pantsuit in 1972 had NO effect on world-peace or women's liberation. Except that a lot of women wished they could afford such a fine and truly chic outfit.

I wear black all the time by the way - actually since I'm a teenager - when I drove my Mom crazy with my black-clothes-antics. So, to me it's just another day in black. I like it because it looks good and because I have gray hair. So I'm all looking forward to banning pastel clothing which I truly detest. But let's be more serious. The world is a stage (especially around Award Shows ) - still populated by men - women are and always have been bit-players who might have struggled and harbored anger and resentment - but basically went along without causing a serious revolution. Finally, NOW, there's a crack in men's dominance. It's such a great time to shake things up for real, to wield the sword of women's power and demonstrate serious commitment, guts and intelligence. Don't water it down, women! Look back at the suffragettes and the risks they took! They weren't in the entertainment industry and they didn't wanted to be rich, famous or beautiful - they had a much more modest mission which in those years were incendiary and highly revolutionary - equality. Why not emulating some of the spirit of these genuine role-models?