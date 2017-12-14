Actresses At Golden Globes To Wear Black To Protest Sexual Harassment

All actresses attending the 2018 Golden Globes will be wearing black, according to People.
The publication says that “multiple sources” confirmed that presenters and nominees like Jessica Chastain, Mary J. Blige and Meryl Streep will be wearing “all-black looks as a symbol of protest against harassment in Hollywood.”
There are also murmurings that the black ensembles will continue throughout awards season.
This quiet protest comes amid a national reckoning for men in power, including disgraced film executive Harvey Weinstein. Since dozens of women publicly accused Weinstein of sexual harassment and assault, other survivors have come forward to describe misconduct by stars like Louis C.K., Kevin Spacey, Matt Lauer and more. The movement has garnered such momentum that Time even named “The Silence Breakers” its Person of the Year for 2017.
Hollywood stars also recently took a stand at the Emmys, where many wore blue ribbons to show support for the American Civil Liberties Union and the “Stand With the ACLU” initiative. Some also wore safety pins as a show of solidarity for marginalized groups after Donald Trump was elected president.
The 2018 Golden Globes air on Sunday, Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. Eastern.