Golden Krust Founder And CEO Lowell Hawthorne Dead at 57

“We are at a loss to conceive the notion that Lowell Hawthorne, the baker’s son from the Jamaican hilltop community of Border, whose culinary gifts and can-do spirit gave birth to a surging restaurant and food retail enterprise that employs several hundred people in locations across America, is now gone to us,” Miller wrote.

“Since its creation, Golden Krust has always been more than a franchise,” he continued. “It is both an expression of cultural pride and devotion to community. I wish to extend my condolences to the Hawthorne Family for the sudden and untimely passing of their beloved Lowell. We will not soon forget the many contributions of the man who took the taste of the Caribbean to the world.”

In his 2012 book, The Baker’s Son, Hawthorne details his rise to success before and after immigrating to United States. He also appeared in a 2016 episode of “Undercover Boss.”