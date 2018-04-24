Golf Club Calls Cops On 5 Black Women Members Playing ... Golf

“I felt we were discriminated against,” Ojo told The York Daily Record. “It was a horrific experience.”

The group, who call themselves the Sisters of the Fairway, said that club representatives twice complained to them that they were playing too slowly ― the first time at the second hole. The women said they were maintaining the required pace because they remained appropriately ahead of the group behind them, but they skipped the third hole to avoid further confrontation.

“We were keeping the front group in our sights” ― as required, Sandra Thompson, a lawyer and NAACP chapter president, told Fox43 in the segment above.

After the ninth hole, three of the group left the course because they were disturbed by the earlier encounter, the women told the Record. The women told Fox43 they played the first nine holes in under 2 hours, yet the remaining two golfers, Ojo and Thompson, were confronted again, this time by the man from earlier, former York County Commissioner Steve Chronister; his son, club co-owner Jordan Chronister; and a few other white male employees.