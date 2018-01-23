HUFFPOST FINDS
18 Good Gifts To Give Yourself On Valentine's Day

💘 Self love club 💘

By Amanda Pena

Donna Meagle and Tom Haverford may have sparked the “treat yourself” movement over five years ago, but that doesn’t mean we’re done celebrating ourselves just yet.

If you’re looking to love yourself just a bit more this Valentine’s Day (which, let’s be honest, should be an everyday thing), we’ve rounded up good gifts you’ll really want to give yourself this Valentine’s Day. 

See below for 18 treat yourself gifts to give yourself:

  • 1 A Himalayan salt lamp to give your room some positive vibes
    Urban Outfitters
    Get it here.
  • 2 This mug to remind yourself of the babe you are
    Urban Outfitters
    Get it here.
  • 3 A 100% natural body scrub to wipe off a stressful day
    Nordstrom
    Get it here.
  • 4 Treat yourself to a relaxing bath with this inexpensive bamboo tray
    Amazon
    Get it here.
  • 5 Humidify and add a calming scent to the air with this LED diffuser
    Urban Outfitters
    Get it here.
  • 6 This luxurious, natural body butter that smells like the sweetest of oranges
    Amazon
    Get it here.
  • 7 These sneakers that can go from gym to brunch in minutes
    Nordstrom
    Get them here.
  • 8 A pair of drop earrings to glam up any night
    Amazon
    Get them here.
  • 9 This famous silk pillowcase for the most luxe sleep
    Nordstrom
    Get it here.
  • 10 This splurge Dyson dryer that will effectively reduce drying time
    Nordstrom
    Get it here.
  • 11 This cheap but effective face oil that will leave your skin glowing
    Amazon
    Get it here.
  • 12 An at-home facial to help fight any winter infections
    Etsy
    Get it here.
  • 13 A sweatshirt that accurately explains your affection for wine
    Nordstrom
    Get it here.
  • 14 These hydrogel eye masks that brighten, soothe, and de-puff for the ultimate refreshed look
    100 percent pure
    Get them here.
  • 15 An on-sale quilt set to instantly switch up the vibe of your room
    All Modern
    Get it here.
  • 16 This beautiful phone case to amp up your mirror selfies
    Urban Outfitters
    Get it here.
  • 17 A body pillow to support your hips, back, neck, and tummy
    Amazon
    Get it here.
  • 18 And this Singles Swag box to celebrate all there is to you
    Cratejoy
    Get it here.

