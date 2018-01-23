Donna Meagle and Tom Haverford may have sparked the “treat yourself” movement over five years ago, but that doesn’t mean we’re done celebrating ourselves just yet.

If you’re looking to love yourself just a bit more this Valentine’s Day (which, let’s be honest, should be an everyday thing), we’ve rounded up good gifts you’ll really want to give yourself this Valentine’s Day.

See below for 18 treat yourself gifts to give yourself:

1 A Himalayan salt lamp to give your room some positive vibes Urban Outfitters Get it here

2 This mug to remind yourself of the babe you are Urban Outfitters Get it here

3 A 100% natural body scrub to wipe off a stressful day Nordstrom Get it here

4 Treat yourself to a relaxing bath with this inexpensive bamboo tray Amazon Get it here

5 Humidify and add a calming scent to the air with this LED diffuser Urban Outfitters Get it here

6 This luxurious, natural body butter that smells like the sweetest of oranges Amazon Get it here

7 These sneakers that can go from gym to brunch in minutes Nordstrom Get them here

8 A pair of drop earrings to glam up any night Amazon Get them here

9 This famous silk pillowcase for the most luxe sleep Nordstrom Get it here

10 This splurge Dyson dryer that will effectively reduce drying time Nordstrom Get it here

11 This cheap but effective face oil that will leave your skin glowing Amazon Get it here

12 An at-home facial to help fight any winter infections Etsy Get it here

13 A sweatshirt that accurately explains your affection for wine Nordstrom Get it here

14 These hydrogel eye masks that brighten, soothe, and de-puff for the ultimate refreshed look 100 percent pure Get them here

15 An on-sale quilt set to instantly switch up the vibe of your room All Modern Get it here

16 This beautiful phone case to amp up your mirror selfies Urban Outfitters Get it here

17 A body pillow to support your hips, back, neck, and tummy Amazon Get it here

18 And this Singles Swag box to celebrate all there is to you Cratejoy Get it here