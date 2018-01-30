MEDIA
01/30/2018 07:41 am ET

'Good Morning Britain' Asks If Millennials Are 'Useless' And People Can't Even

"Sure, kick the millennials, but don't come running to us when you need help rotating a PDF."

By Lee Moran

Millennials can’t even with this “Good Morning Britain” tweet.

The British breakfast television show, which media personality Piers Morgan regularly cohosts, used Twitter on Tuesday to ask whether millennials are “useless.”

The show added further fuel to the fire with this question:

Needless to say, the tweets provoked some brutal responses ― along the lines of this:

Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
