Millennials can’t even with this “Good Morning Britain” tweet.
The British breakfast television show, which media personality Piers Morgan regularly cohosts, used Twitter on Tuesday to ask whether millennials are “useless.”
Are millennials (those aged in the 18-35 range) useless?— Good Morning Britain (@GMB) January 30, 2018
The show added further fuel to the fire with this question:
Millennials can do anything... so long as there's wifi to access Google and YouTube, right?— Good Morning Britain (@GMB) January 30, 2018
Needless to say, the tweets provoked some brutal responses ― along the lines of this:
Sure. Ten years of study, hard work and dedication but call us useless. Great start to a Tuesday!— Richard (@RTGraves) January 30, 2018
No but I'll tell you what they are, and then what you are.— Chris Chambers (@chrisdc77) January 30, 2018
They are pissed off at being exploited by a generation of pampered baby boomers who have never known hardship and have screwed them on housing, health care, and Brexit.
You on the other hand are truly useless.
I’m a millennial. I’m working, I have a house, I pay my bills, I have ambition to go further in my line of work. I also know people my age who don’t work, don’t pay their bills, still live with their parents and have no ambition. Does that mean we are all the same??— jodiii (@jodihannon) January 30, 2018
I've got a fun question as well!— Hannah Shaw-Williams (@HSW3K) January 30, 2018
Does it bother you that BBC Breakfast gets twice as many viewers as you?
Most baby boomers struggled with setting the video timer to record.— James (@Jimbobaroo) January 30, 2018
Bad idea asking on a platform full of us millennials— Scheiffer Bates (@ScheifferBates) January 30, 2018
Let me guess some jumped up idiot wrote this? How can you put all 18-35 year olds in the same basket. Some of us are educated, have jobs, pay mortgages etc. Not all of us sit there watching Jeremy Kyle every day waiting for their Instagram to make them famous.— Emma Taylor (@ejtaylor16) January 30, 2018
Sure, kick the millennials, but don't come running to us when you need help rotating a PDF or when that pesky Ask toolbar comes back again... https://t.co/HMLjucKHe6— Alan (@AlanLewis05) January 30, 2018
And a tv programme with #PiersMorgan on the sofa really shouldn't be calling others useless @piersmorgan— lester broom (@lesterbroom48) January 30, 2018
By 20 I was managing a business, 23 completed an MSc and at 27 I’m a paramedic. I’ve delivered babies, restarted hearts and seen more death than many will in a lifetime. Posting questions like this is what’s useless 😑 pic.twitter.com/R8gRSPc9cP— James Donovan (@Jdon101_) January 30, 2018
Not at all, I’m pretty awesome at being a millennial, won an award at 19 for dedication and commitment, there was a documentary about me when I was a child, appeared in several magazine articles and im a manager of a service for LD and autism, Pretty useless aren’t I?— David John Lane (@originalsinart) January 30, 2018
What kind of BS question is this?— Jaap Weel 🥑🌐🏳️🌈 (@weel) January 30, 2018
Good Morning Britain asking the serious questions this morning. But they didn’t even make it into a poll - should have got a Millennial to help with the Tweeting... pic.twitter.com/jLsEVxKhgx— Matt Rhodes (@mattrhodes) January 30, 2018