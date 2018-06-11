Here Are The Movies Coming To Netflix This Week

Netflix adds an original romantic comedy this week that actually looks pretty good.
“Set It Up” joins on June 15. I’ll start with the massive caveat that Netflix movies are super hit-and-miss and reviews for this aren’t out yet. The company is also incredibly adept at marketing terrible movies in a way that makes them seem exciting. But maybe this time will be different and a good Netflix trailer will turn into a good movie.
You can read more about that movie as the highlighted choice below.
Netflix also adds a couple notable foreign imports this week.
“Lust Stories” is an Indian movie about the romantic and sexual desires of four women. Each story has a different director as if this is an anthology series, but Netflix is marketing this as a single movie.
“Sunday’s Illness” is from Spain and focuses on a mother and daughter reunited after decades. The mother had abandoned the daughter when the girl was only eight. Then 35 years later, the daughter proposes the two go on a long trip together with a mysterious motive.
A couple of cult movies also join the service. “In Bruges” from 2008 joins on June 16. I’ve never actually seen it, but I remember that back when I was in high school, multiple people told me that the trailer makes this seem like a bad, generic action movie, but that “In Bruges” is actually good. So consider taking the tepid recommendations of my high school friends and check that out.
And this is only a cult movie in that the name is beloved, but “Step Up 2: The Streets” joins on June 15. That sequel title isn’t as good as any from the “Fast and Furious” franchise from the same time period, but “Step Up 2: The Streets” is definitely a classic.
Check out the trailer for “Set It Up” below. And if you want to stay informed about what’s joining Netflix on a weekly basis, make sure to subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.
This is part of Streamline, HuffPost’s weekly recommendation service for streaming shows and movies. Every Saturday, Streamline ranks the best shows to watch online, including a focus on Netflix.
The Most Notable Movie Coming To Netflix This Week
“Set It Up” | Joins on June 15
Premise: Two 20-somethings are working for overzealous bosses who keep them working late at an office. These two young people played by attractive actors happen to work in the same building. One night while they’re both working far too late yet again, the two finally bump into each other and discover there’s someone attractive out there to share their corporate pain.
As the bosses are both single and therefore have too much time for work, the young duo decide they should try and get their bosses romantically involved. Everybody knows love makes you less productive.
But instead of accomplishing this coupling by simply introducing the two bosses, they concoct various hijinks to trick the bosses into thinking the coupling is fate. Free will is a myth.
Through all the work of getting these older people (also played by attractive actors) together, the young duo obviously starts having feelings for each other too. But where will those feelings lead?!
Is it actually good? Reviews aren’t out yet, but this could be an attractive choice to check out.
I brought this up in a June Netflix preview I wrote last week, but the two stars are played by actors from one of my favorite movies of 2016, “Everybody Wants Some!!” The two actors were very charming in that Richard Linklater movie and so I imagine they have to be at least pretty charming in this.
The director is a first-timer in the movie world, as is the screenwriter. So it’s anybody’s guess if this will actually be competent. But as someone who considered “You’ve Got Mail” their favorite movie for a long time, I’ll admit I think this trailer looks pretty good.
Also, nearly 3 million people have watched the trailer on YouTube alone, which is high even for Netflix trailers. So it seems this movie has some buzz.
Runtime: 1 hour, 45 minutes
Here’s the trailer.
Here’s the full list of movies joining Netflix this week.
June 14
- “Cutie and the Boxer”
June 15
- “La Hora Final”
- “Lust Stories″ (Netflix Film)
- “Maktub″ (Netflix Film)
- “Set It Up″ (Netflix Film)
- “Step Up 2: The Streets”
- “Sunday’s Illness″ (Netflix Film)
- “The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus”
June 16
- “In Bruges”