Here Are The Movies Coming To Netflix This Week

Premise: Two 20-somethings are working for overzealous bosses who keep them working late at an office. These two young people played by attractive actors happen to work in the same building. One night while they’re both working far too late yet again, the two finally bump into each other and discover there’s someone attractive out there to share their corporate pain.

As the bosses are both single and therefore have too much time for work, the young duo decide they should try and get their bosses romantically involved. Everybody knows love makes you less productive.

But instead of accomplishing this coupling by simply introducing the two bosses, they concoct various hijinks to trick the bosses into thinking the coupling is fate. Free will is a myth.

Through all the work of getting these older people (also played by attractive actors) together, the young duo obviously starts having feelings for each other too. But where will those feelings lead?!

Is it actually good? Reviews aren’t out yet, but this could be an attractive choice to check out.

I brought this up in a June Netflix preview I wrote last week, but the two stars are played by actors from one of my favorite movies of 2016, “Everybody Wants Some!!” The two actors were very charming in that Richard Linklater movie and so I imagine they have to be at least pretty charming in this.

The director is a first-timer in the movie world, as is the screenwriter. So it’s anybody’s guess if this will actually be competent. But as someone who considered “You’ve Got Mail” their favorite movie for a long time, I’ll admit I think this trailer looks pretty good.

Also, nearly 3 million people have watched the trailer on YouTube alone, which is high even for Netflix trailers. So it seems this movie has some buzz.

Runtime: 1 hour, 45 minutes

Here’s the trailer.