Here Are The Movies Coming To Netflix This Week

Netflix adds a romantic movie this week that recently dominated the Chinese box office.

“Us and Them” earned roughly $200 million in just 10 days earlier this year, even though it’s not a superhero movie. While “Us and Them” was still dominating the box office oversees, Netflix snatched up the rights to distribute the movie in the United States. It joins June 22.

It’s still unclear if the movie will resonate here, but given its success, it’s at least worth considering. You can read more about “Us and Them” below.

The rest of the Netflix new movie lineup is, unfortunately, pretty weak this time around.

Netflix adds “Brain on Fire” on June 22 as well. That will probably be the more popular of the two this week. It stars Chloë Grace Moretz as someone who has contracted an uncommon disease that doctors struggle to diagnose. But reviews for this movie have been brutal, so it’s probably a stay-away.

For pure nostalgia, “Disney’s Tarzan” also joins this week. I think that was my least-favorite Disney cartoon movie as a kid. Maybe there are some “Tarzan” superfans out there, though. Phil Collins did the soundtrack, so that’s kind of cool and strange, at least.