Here Are The Movies Coming To Netflix This Week

Premise: A political faction called the Resistance is struggling to survive, while their enemy, the First Order, reigns supreme.

With the Resistance on the brink of decimation, a long-shot effort is made to convince an old war hero to come join the fight.

The lines of good and evil eventually become blurred in this battle and multiple characters question what they’re even fighting for.

Is it actually good? Yes.

There have been hilarious efforts to claim this movie is terrible. (An especially funny example is the “Remake The Last Jedi” campaign featured in the tweet below.)