Here Are The Movies Coming To Netflix This Week

Premise: Two young people on different career trajectories run into each other twice by coincidence, leading to a courtship. They fall in love.

The plot doesn’t unfold in a linear way, and the movie jumps between scenes of the courtship and a troubled marriage later in life.

A gamut of hardships befalls this couple. The writer clearly wants to show that there’s way more life to get through after the fun courtship and fairy-tale ending phase.

Is it actually good? This scored multiple noteworthy awards nominations, mostly for Michelle Williams’ acting. She earned nominations for both the Academy Awards and the Golden Globes for this role. Ryan Gosling got a Golden Globe nomination. Most critics considered this a good movie.

The trailer below is definitely deceptive. If you just watch the trailer, you think this is a cute romantic movie with maybe a small hurdle or two for the couple to overcome. Nope, this is way more about the dissolution of love.

The scenes focusing on the couple when they’re young can be saccharine, but that choice ultimately makes sense as a contrast to the duo’s later lives.

Here’s the trailer...