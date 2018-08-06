Here Are The Movies Coming To Netflix This Week

Premise: While hunting in the desert, a man discovers the bloody aftermath of a shootout. He finds $2 million in cash at the scene, along with one survivor who begs for water. The man takes the money home.

In the night, he returns to the scene to give the survivor water, revealing his identity to people searching for the money. A hit man who recently escaped from jail starts pursuing the man with the money.

The police, drug traffickers related to the shootout and the hit man all hunt the hunter. Taking the money has put his family in danger. And he must keep running.

Is it good? Yes. Highlight of American cinema good.

“No Country for Old Men” won four Academy Awards, including best picture, in 2008. It beat out two other great movies ― “There Will Be Blood” and “Michael Clayton.” I remember that at the time I didn’t like that it beat “Juno.”

I also remember watching “No Country for Old Men” on an iPod. Not an iTouch or some other device with a fairly large screen. An iPod. Apple had just started offering movies to rent on iTunes, and I wanted to check out the latest critically acclaimed movie. With many beautiful shots of sprawling desert and small-town American landscapes, “No Country for Old Men” deserves a much, much, much bigger screen.

I’m excited to revisit this with a screen that’s bigger than my thumb.

