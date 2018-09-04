Here Are The Movies Coming To Netflix This Week

Netflix finally has an A+ addition this week.
“Black Panther” joins the service on Sept. 4. If you’re still struggling to readjust to work after the Labor Day weekend, you could just drop everything and watch one of the best movies of 2018 right this instant.
The movie stars a deep cast: Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong’o, Michael B. Jordan, Daniel Kaluuya, Angela Bassett, Sterling K. Brown, Forest Whitaker, Martin Freeman and on and on and on. Ryan Coogler (“Creed,” “Fruitvale Station”) directed.
You can read more about the movie and watch the trailer below.
Netflix adds a couple of other notable movies.
“Click” stars Adam Sandler and debuted in 2006. Like many other Sandler movies, it had a huge box office haul while getting critically panned. As a small child, I cried during this movie, but I can’t imagine the emotional moments will do much for adults.
“Sierra Burgess Is a Loser” stands out as the most notable Netflix original. It stars two internet darlings: Shannon Purser (Barb on “Stranger Things” and Ethel on “Riverdale”) and Noah Centineo (Peter in “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”). This looks to be yet another teen romantic-comedy hit for Netflix.
The Most Notable Movie Coming To Netflix This Week
“Black Panther” | Sept. 4
Premise: A new king must fend off various challengers to his throne.
He also must decide whether to keep his civilization a secret from the world or make it public. The privacy has allowed his people to thrive. But the human race has rampant poverty that his people could help fix, given their various technological advancements.
Is it good? Yes. This might be the best movie Netflix has added all summer. (Labor Day unofficially closed out the summer a day before Netflix added this movie, but close enough.)
Many theaters across the United States still play “Black Panther.” The movie debuted only in February.
“Black Panther” also has best picture Oscar buzz.
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that it will offer a prize for the best popular movie this year, though “Black Panther,” which grossed well over $1 billion worldwide, could go after the more prestigious traditional best picture nom instead. Star Chadwick Boseman said as much.
“What I can say is that there’s no campaign [that we are mounting] for popular film; like, if there’s a campaign, it’s for best picture, and that’s all there is to it,” he told The Hollywood Reporter.
Even those who typically don’t like superhero movies will likely find something to love with this one. Great care from talented minds went into all facets of this, from the directing and writing to the more subtle costuming choices.
This movie permeated American culture this year, so if you haven’t seen it yet, you should check it out, if only to finally get all the references.
Trailer:
Here’s the full list of movies joining Netflix this week.
Sept. 4
- “Black Panther”
Sept. 7
- “Click”
- “Next Gen” (Netflix film)
- “Sierra Burgess Is a Loser” (Netflix film)
- “The Most Assassinated Woman in the World” (Netflix film)