Here Are The Movies Coming To Netflix This Week

Premise: A new king must fend off various challengers to his throne.

He also must decide whether to keep his civilization a secret from the world or make it public. The privacy has allowed his people to thrive. But the human race has rampant poverty that his people could help fix, given their various technological advancements.

Is it good? Yes. This might be the best movie Netflix has added all summer. (Labor Day unofficially closed out the summer a day before Netflix added this movie, but close enough.)

Many theaters across the United States still play “Black Panther.” The movie debuted only in February.

“Black Panther” also has best picture Oscar buzz.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that it will offer a prize for the best popular movie this year, though “Black Panther,” which grossed well over $1 billion worldwide, could go after the more prestigious traditional best picture nom instead. Star Chadwick Boseman said as much.

“What I can say is that there’s no campaign [that we are mounting] for popular film; like, if there’s a campaign, it’s for best picture, and that’s all there is to it,” he told The Hollywood Reporter.

Even those who typically don’t like superhero movies will likely find something to love with this one. Great care from talented minds went into all facets of this, from the directing and writing to the more subtle costuming choices.

This movie permeated American culture this year, so if you haven’t seen it yet, you should check it out, if only to finally get all the references.

Trailer: