Google, Charlottesville, and Free Speech

Like many around the world, news of events in Charlottesville left me enraged, disappointed, and quietly somber regarding the current affairs we find ourselves in. Then I found out that prominent neo-Nazi site, The Daily Stormer, openly berated protester Heather Heyer who was killed in the rallies. I found solace in GoDaddy’s forced annex of their domain, and then again when Google told the now server-less site to look elsewhere, and finally for a third time when Cloudfare excised them from DDOS protection.

The Daily Stormer was left homeless and vulnerable (before it migrated to the deep web), and it’s with this outcome I am left disquietingly ambivalent. Many of us are thrilled by the recent show of activism by technology titans in disrupting the spread of hate speech across the internet, and there’s absolutely nothing wrong with that. But, I’m deeply uncomfortable with the slippery slope we are headed down. Knowing that the most powerful purveyors of the internet could single-handedly choose to take down content, regardless of how abhorrent it may be, seems to violate the fundamental principles upon which the internet was created, and it’s a certainty I have to unfortunately protest.

The EFF (Electronic Frontier Foundation), a non-profit organized to defend digital liberties, echoes my sentiment exactly. My issue of concern is that these web intermediaries, “especially those with few competitors,” have such a global stranglehold on the content that we perceive as unfiltered representations of the world. The fact that entities of such power could cease the existence of certain information (using only their discretion) not only sets dangerous precedent, but also undermines the sense of freedom and transparency with which we view the internet.

While I’m fully on board with a crackdown on deep-seated prejudices and depraved thinking, have we really suppressed this information from being accessed? The answer is no – I can easily download Tor and launch the now deep-web-based content in a matter of minutes (check my video above if you don’t believe me). Moreover, governments and several internet bodies can now abuse this domain overthrow as a means to destroy content that they are unhappy with. Who’s to say they aren’t going to exercise such broad takedown powers for milder information they are still dissatisfied with?

For me to support the proliferation of such content is foolish; the last thing I want is for my friends, family, and peers to even bat an eye at such ramblings. In fact, these companies actually earn a few of my concessions – they used power and influence to correct injustices they deemed reprehensible. As far as I can tell, if such enterprises balked and refused to take action, we’d probably end up in a far more contentious socio-political landscape than we are in already (as if it were even possible). These companies don’t constitute a world government, and so they are free to use their individual discretion in helping to better the lives of the majority. On the contrary, this act violates every sense of checks and balances we so desperately need when it comes to an innovation so thinly spread as the internet. Arbitrary acts of internet vigilantism underscore our need for such legislative defenses, and while I agree with The Daily Stormer’s eviction from the internet, we require a systematic, legal and democratic measure of doing so.

I’ve always been someone that deeply reveres the core values of the internet. This resource is the quintessential representation of our unfettered exchange of information. To ask me not to impugn the accuracy of that statement when I find it no longer true is something I can’t stand for. There are LGBT organizations in the Middle East that can bolster their online presence without fear of being silenced, and there are daily criticisms of China’s internet blockade that the country desperately wants to vaporize. The Middle East and China can use their sweeping influence to destroy any cyber-criticism of their practices, and the precedent set by Google, GoDaddy, and CloudFare offers a dangerous and direct road to such realities.