Google emojis ― which can be found on the company’s Android devices (or on Gmail, Google Hangouts or ChromeOS) ― are only getting more and more realistic.

But Twitter users noticed over the weekend that there’s something very wrong with Google’s cheeseburger emoji. Luckily, the company’s CEO noticed as well and promised to do something about it.

Media analyst and author Thomas Baekdal first brought attention to the egregious error on Saturday.

“I think we need to have a discussion about how Google’s burger emoji is placing the cheese underneath the burger, while Apple puts it on top,” he tweeted, along with a photo of the two different-looking cheeseburgers.

Baekdal also tweeted out an Emojipedia roundup of burger emojis used by other companies. Google is the only one that puts its cheese below the burger:

Luckily, Google CEO Sundar Pichai spotted Baekdal’s viral tweet about the flawed cheese placement and promised to address it first thing on Monday ― as long as everyone could agree on the proper stacking order of a hamburger.

Pichai’s tweet led to a lot of very opinionated cheeseburger builders:

The great cheeseburger debate even took precedent over way more important news at certain networks:

The news today on #ManafortMonday;



