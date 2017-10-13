Google’s Computer Science in Media Teams Up with Conroy Productions to Create Diversity in Front of and Behind the Lens

Creating a diverse working environment which reflects a broad demographic, including women and people of color, is the shared goal of Daraiha Greene (Head of Multicultural Strategy, Google’s Computer Science in Media) and Claire Brown (Founder and Executive Producer of Conroy Productions LLC). This partnership led to the creative endeavor of blending both the worlds of technology and media, resulting in the launch of the Google-funded web series GODCOMPLX.

Following the success of Season One of GODCOMPLX, casting is underway for the second season with prominent Casting director Tracy “Twinkie” Byrd joining the team to cast actors and direct for the new season. Twinkie Byrd has cast talent for both film and television, including the critically acclaimed film “Fruitvale.” Byrd has previously teamed up with Claire Brown in the television series “Being Mary Jane.”

Photo courtesy of Conroy Productions Producers Claire Brown, Daraiha Greene, Tracey Twinkie Byrd, Nzingha Stewart, Morenike Evans setting up for a day of auditions.

Co-creator and Executive Producer Claire Brown explained that GODCOMPLX was created to inspire underrepresented groups to use code to create technology and to pursue careers in computer science. As GODCOMPLX project lead, Google’s Daraiha Greene added that it was important that the cast be diverse in order to defy unconscious biases and stereotypes about what a coder looks like. Greene explained that the Google Computer Science in Media initiative is designed to ensure inclusivity and representation of underrepresented groups (e.g., people of color, women, the LGBT community, individuals with disabilities) on various platforms including computers, television, movies, and digital platforms. Greene stated that to achieve that objective, the initial plan was to influence current television programming; after the partnership with Conroy Productions was established, the goal expanded into creating original digital content.

The Season One cast of GODCOMPLX was very diverse, including a Black female coder lead (played by Shameless Maya - YOUTUBE influencer). Greene stated, “Our research shows that stereotypical images of people in computer science and other technical fields can negatively influence the likelihood that underrepresented groups imagine themselves engaging in those fields. I’m so proud of what we created with GODCOMPLX because it mirrors the reality of our world. Our hope is to encourage even more inclusion in computer science because if you can see it, you can be it.”

The team behind the scenes of GODCOMPLX is equally as diverse as the cast. Brown explained that the crew was intentionally diverse and included women in key positions such as directors, producers, camera crew and writers. According to Brown, the staff is 95% women and people of color. Brown added, “The staffing is intentional, casting is intentional, and storylines are intentional." Brown further explained that this partnership allows a more diverse group to participate in storytelling, stating “It’s about innovating and mentoring, giving young people a chance to get their stories out. It’s a special journey.” Brown added, “In the traditional space, Hollywood, unfortunately there’s a small group of people who get to produce, edit, and direct. But in this space, more people can do it. Now I can grow talent and give opportunities for people where opportunities may not otherwise exist, especially for women and people of color.”

Photos courtesy of Conroy Productions Actors Ashley Jackson and Soren McVay chemistry reading on stage.

The first season of GODCOMPLX included ten episodes and highlighted the work life and relationships of a twenty-something Black female coder who moves into a house with an inclusive group of “tech geniuses.” In the series, the characters try to change the culture around computer science. Greene explained that the creators of the show hope to broaden people's view of computer science as a career. Greene stated, “We want to give them opportunity if they want it and show the different aspects of computer science, like mapping. There are so many aspects of computer science that we want to incorporate into the show.” Greene describes the series as a tech version of the television show “Friends.” Brown and Greene anticipate that Season Two will be even more inclusive, both in terms of new characters and storylines. Greene praised Brown for being able to work within the budget and successfully complete the 90-page series in six days at the YOUTUBESPACE LA, with a cast of actors most of which had acting experience but had never appeared in a television series before.

The new season of GODCOMPLX is expected to be released in early 2018 and will include a mix of old and new characters. Brown explained that there are no limitations on the type of actors who will be cast. “You don’t have to fit into a box,” added Brown.

Photo courtesy of Conroy Productions With over 7000 submissions, some of the lucky few rehearsing before going in front of producers.

Brown and Greene state that they share a common goal of “promoting, empowering, and encouraging the evolution and growth of our society.” There are great stories to tell, which represent what is going on in today’s world without taking on a preachy tone. The creative duo plans to work on other projects in the future. “Where tech meets entertainment is still new. This is the future,” stated Brown. More to come, stay tuned!

Click on the video below to check out the highlights from casting for season two of GODCOMPLX: