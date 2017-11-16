People aren’t hungry at the thought of eating a Christmas breakfast with President Donald Trump.

On Wednesday, the Republican National Committee announced again via Twitter that one “lucky” person can win transportation to New York City on Dec. 2 to attend a special festive-themed meal hosted by the president:

The tweet links to a fundraising page on donaldjtrump.com.

It invites participants to donate to the Trump Make America Great Again Committee, a joint fundraising committee linking the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee, in exchange for entry into the competition.

The small print below, however, links to another page where entrants do not have to contribute to enter the sweepstakes for the prize, which they value at $3,000:

The competition, which runs until Nov. 27, has not gone over well on Twitter.

Most respondents have suggested what they’d rather eat or do instead.

Here’s a sampling of the replies so far:

I hope Hilary wins, they would have so much fun. She could bring him a world map to study. #HillaryClinton — Ron B (@RonB007) November 16, 2017

Hahahahaha, you have to donate to enter! Seems like pay-for-access to me??? — Sherri (@sjellis_0220) November 15, 2017

Christmas with Trump is the new Lump of Coal. — jan scott, (@jan_scott000) November 16, 2017

I cannot imagine a worse way to spend Christmas than to have to watch that sociopath eat. Can you imagine? Scarfing down a McMuffin or a burnt steak drenched in ketchup. Blech! pic.twitter.com/Tdis3ygvu0 — Jay Down Under (@DUAtheism) November 16, 2017

Thanks, I think I'm having my cat neutered that day..m😎 — Dale Stacey (@DaleStacey6) November 15, 2017

Yeah, No. I'd still rather walk across a burning pit of Legos barefoot... — Top Rope Travis 🇺🇸 (@TopRopeTravis) November 15, 2017

Is he the president or a game show host? This is how the President of the United States acts? — U.S. Blues (@starshine731) November 15, 2017

No thank you. Would rather chew glass. — NeverMyPrez (@kene0222) November 15, 2017

I'm sure the "lucky winner" of this fundraiser has already been chosen. — animal lives matter (@resistforusa) November 15, 2017