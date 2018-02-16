POLITICS
02/16/2018 04:55 am ET

Twitter Claps Back After GOP Says ‘We’re With You, Florida’

People are in no mood for empty rhetoric after the latest mass shooting.

By Ed Mazza

The Republican National Committee sent a message to the state of Florida after a mass shooting at a high school on Wednesday left 17 people dead:

But Twitter wasn’t having it:  

HuffPost
BEFORE YOU GO
PHOTO GALLERY
Parkland Vigil
Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Twitter Florida Mass Shootings School Shootings Republican National Committee
Twitter Claps Back After GOP Says ‘We’re With You, Florida’

CONVERSATIONS