Twitter Claps Back After GOP Says ‘We’re With You, Florida’

The Republican National Committee sent a message to the state of Florida after a mass shooting at a high school on Wednesday left 17 people dead:
We're with you, Florida. pic.twitter.com/csPkMKHhdf— GOP (@GOP) February 15, 2018
But Twitter wasn’t having it:
You'll be with Florida and the rest of us when you stop taking money from the @NRA and work on a bipartisan level for #SensibleGunLaws. Until then, you are culpable and we will vote you out.— Mary E. McGlynn (@MaryEMcGlynn) February 15, 2018
florida is your fault.— Elizabeth Story (@HyperbolicTelly) February 15, 2018
Why don’t you show the real picture?! pic.twitter.com/CvJU2fir7b— Allen Peacock® (@allenpeacock) February 16, 2018
You aren’t with Florida. You literally profit from every single one of these shootings.— David Chartier 🥃 (@chartier) February 16, 2018
30 so far this year.
18 at schools.
You’re with the NRA.
If you were with them, you would back comprehensive gun reform.— Yuri Serafini (@Yuri_Serafini) February 16, 2018
Mark this down...when they’re old enough to vote they’re going to destroy you. pic.twitter.com/I6vOneBugB— Dawn McCallan (@DawnMacc) February 16, 2018
Fuck you. You haven't done shit. You've lowered a flag and you think that makes a difference?— Geraldine (@everywhereist) February 15, 2018
How so? Like other than saying the words and lowering a flag part of the way how are you with Florida? I see how you're with the NRA. That's easy. But what are you going to do to show Florida you're with them? Same thing you did for Newtown?— Jake Gideon (@mrjakegideon) February 16, 2018
February 16, 2018
Your thoughts and prayers are a slap in the face of all the victims.— RedMasque (@WordVendetta) February 15, 2018
18 school shootings the first 35 days of 2018.
You passed the law that allowed the shooter to legally purchase the weapon that murdered 17 people.
You're his accomplice.
You’re compromised stooges on the take.— Mike Denison (@mikd33) February 16, 2018
Republican Jesus pic.twitter.com/NB2DKievRu— Michael Brown (@msbrown99991) February 16, 2018
Are you going to return all of the money you received from the National Rifle Association?— General S. D. Butler (@butler_general) February 16, 2018
No you are not. You are not with any of us— Alex Vega (@mrvega53) February 15, 2018
February 16, 2018
