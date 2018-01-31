Train Carrying GOP Members Of Congress Collides With Truck

WASHINGTON ― A train carrying Republican members of Congress to a legislative retreat in West Virginia collided with a garbage truck Wednesday outside Charlottesville, Virginia.

One person from the truck was pronounced dead, according to The Atlantic and Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.), who was on the train and assist those injured. Two others from the truck were injured, Flake said.

A nurse on the scene confirmed that account to Charlottesville NBC affiliate WVIR, describing one fatality and at least one person in critical condition.

Some lawmakers’ family members were also aboard the train. While an Amtrak spokesperson initially said no passengers or crew members were injured, an aide for Rep. Jason Lewis (R-Minn.) said the lawmaker had been taken to the hospital and was being examined for a possible concussion.

Emergency medical responders are treating the scene as a hazmat situation, on account of the garbage truck’s load.

The Amtrak spokesperson said the train “came into contact with a vehicle that was on the tracks. ... Local law enforcement is investigating the incident and crews are inspecting the equipment for damage.”

Rep. French Hill (R-Ark.) told Bloomberg the passengers felt “a very sudden jolt” when the collision happened, but the train remained on the tracks and slowed to a stop.

“There’s a lighted crossing guard where the train crosses,” Hill said. “The guardrails were down but the train hit the garbage truck.”

The National Transportation Safety Board said it is gathering information on the accident.

Video shows emergency crews on the scene of a collision between a truck and a train carrying GOP lawmakers and aides to a retreat in West Virginia. https://t.co/vg90xqMQJR pic.twitter.com/X2ag2zkyXF — ABC News (@ABC) January 31, 2018

President Donald Trump has been briefed on the accident, according to White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

A number of lawmakers who were on the train tweeted about the incident.

