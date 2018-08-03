Twitter users are taking a “hard pass” at the Republican National Committee’s offer to send President Donald Trump’s tweets directly to their cell phones in a text message.
The RNC promoted the service over the social media platform on Thursday:
The RNC did not make it clear whether people who take up the offer will be charged for receiving Trump’s posts in SMS form. But, per the U.S. Short Code Directory website, the 80810 number is registered to “RNC Campaign Donations,” suggesting a charge may be involved.
The majority of replies, however, were not favorable: