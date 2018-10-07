GOP Senators On 'Saturday Night Live' Party Like Frat Boys Over Kavanaugh

“Saturday Night Live’s” cast morphed into wild and crazy Republican senators in the cold open to party hearty over the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh as a Supreme Court justice.

The sketch was a lightning-fast turnaround just hours after Kavanaugh was confirmed 50-48 in a Senate vote.

“Let’s ralph til we boof!” yelled Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy, played by Kyle Mooney, as the old white guys whooped it up in their locker room.

CNN correspondent-on-scene Dana Bash (Heidi Gardner) noted that a “lot of pacemakers” were being “put to the test.”

Sen. Mitch McConnell (Beck Bennett) boasted: “Everyone’s pumped, from white men over 60 to white men over 70.”

Kate McKinnon, who reprised her role as South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, gushed that “fans” were so excited they were “screaming.” They had to be fans because they kept shouting “me too!” noted the senator.

“We made a lot of women real worried today, but I’m not getting pregnant, so I don’t care,” McKinnon added.

Maine Sen. “Susie” Collins (Cecily Strong) said it’s “important to believe women — until it’s time to stop.” She also believes: “I’m a guy’s gal. I can party with the big dogs.”

Of course the gang guzzled beers to toast their victory.