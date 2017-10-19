GOP Tax Plan: Where is the Love?

Like many Americans, I’m fed up with the current political division and dysfunction – complete with finger-pointing, name-calling, back-biting and heartless, mean-spirited self-absorption. Where are the love, kindness and compassion for one another that bring our nation together instead of tearing us apart? Where are the common sense and the sense of common cause that discipline us to set aside our differences so we can build a better future for our nation? We must stop fixating on divisive, hot-button issues on which we can never agree and find the important issues on which we can agree.

What values might a politically divided America agree should be fostered, for example, as we think about how to reform the federal tax code?

AMERICAN GROWTH. Reforms should produce moral growth, meaning economic growth that does not further exacerbate growing inequality in America. Increasing growth requires increasing the productivity of Americans. The proposed tax cuts for corporations (reducing the top tax rate from 35% to 20%) and other businesses (reducing the top rate from 35% to 25%) would disproportionately benefit high-income shareholders and other business owners – not American workers. Tax reform proposals with bigger “bang-for-the-buck” for American workers would help middle-class and poor American families more than business tax cuts. We should measure the results of government subsidies and invest in strategies that work.

ABILITY. Reforms should promote ability, not disability. We need to create conditions in which disabled Americans have an opportunity to discover and develop new forms of ability and contribute to our national community. Cutting social safety net programs to fund tax cuts for wealthy Americans would force needy Americans onto disability.

PARTICIPATION. Put the “United” back into USA by promoting participation in our communities. Foster shared commitment and a cohesive sense of community. Provide opportunities for Americans to escape social isolation. We should enact policies that preserve the value and dignity of all Americans. Limit freeriding, but not at the expense of worthwhile programs. If the government provision of in-kind benefits becomes too bureaucratic, convert the program into more efficient subsidies.

EQUALITY of OPPORTUNITY. Americans believe in equality of opportunity -- not equality of outcome. We’re not Communists, but every American should have a fighting chance to succeed in life, whether born rich or born poor. More than four in 10 American children live below or near the federal poverty line. That sad fact cannot be their fault. We should invest in programs that have been shown to be successful in reducing childhood poverty. The GOP plan to eliminate dependent exemptions and head-of-household filing status should be counterbalanced by increasing child tax credits. Failing to do so would result in tax increases for middle class and poor families. And – last but not least – business income tax cuts should not be funded by income tax increases on middle-class and poor Americans or cuts in social safety programs that provide a lifeline to needy Americans.