GOP: You Made This Mess; Now Clean It Up

Pundits frequently claim Donald Trump’s rise to the presidency came via a “hostile takeover” of the Republican Party. There is some truth to this assertion. Much of Trump’s agenda — insofar as he has one — is antithetical to traditional Republicanism, and many establishment Republicans joined his campaign late. But, the “hostile takeover” contention masks another truth: The responsibility Republicans and their conservative agenda bear for Trump’s election and the ruin he is causing.

Trump touches a chord of long-standing economic, cultural, and racial dissatisfaction among many Americans who feel left behind in an increasingly globalized and multi-cultural society. But, Trump did not come out of nowhere. Rather, his election as president represents the culmination of Republican attempts to harness the discontent that is, in part, a legacy of the anti-Vietnam protests of the 1960s and the civil rights movement. That Trump succeeded where other Republicans failed in this endeavor does not diminish Republican responsibility for Trump’s presidency.

The historical arc of the Republican Party’s adoption of racism and extremism is well documented. The Democratic Party’s decision under President Lyndon Johnson to push equality for African Americans upset the long-standing makeup of the two-party system, turning the once solidly Democratic South Republican and the Democratic Party into the voice of the urban poor and coastal elites. Barry Goldwater and his brand of conservatism captured the Republican Party in 1964, only to be routed by Johnson in the general election. Richard Nixon — ever the opportunist — won four years later by adopting a “Southern Strategy” built on a promise to reinstate “law and order.” Nixon genuinely threatened constitutional norms, but overreach led to his forced resignation.

Republicans learned from Nixon how to mine votes, which is why Ronald Reagan launched his successful 1980 run for president in Neshoba County, Mississippi, where three civil rights workers were murdered 16 years earlier, and why Reagan frequently referred to “Welfare Queens,” code for African Americans living on the dole. But, Reagan talked more conservatively than he governed, and his legacy has been a divided GOP. Since Reagan’s presidency, internal Republican politics have been marked by battles pitting conservatives against moderates and evangelicals against establishment leaders.

Even establishment Republicans were not above using racist code and dog whistles to appeal to voters. George Herbert Walker Bush may have been a poster boy for the old-time Republican establishment, but he was willing to profit from the infamous “Willie Horton” campaign ad in his quest for the presidency. During Barack Obama’s presidency, congressional Republicans refused — for the most part — to work with the president, an unprecedented repudiation of traditional cooperation between the executive and legislative branches. And, few, if any, Republicans denounced Donald Trump’s racist “birther” campaign, the prelude to his run for the presidency.

The result: A president who is unstable, unfit, ill-informed, a threat to civll liberties and racial harmony, and a danger to world peace. Republicans might protest that they did not know he would be this dangerous. Certainly, that is the argument of Senator Bob Corker of Tennessee, who supported Trump for president and was considered as a possible secretary of state, but now believes Trump’s “reckless threats toward other countries” might ignite World War III. Corker’s argument not only reflects naiveté, but it also demonstrates Republican culpability in Trump’s election.

Every day brings new horrors in Trump’s presidency. He is now engaged in a Twitter war with Corker, a senator whose support the president needs to enact tax cuts. He has threatened to revoke NBC’s license, failing to recognize that only individual stations are licensed, not networks. Trump’s ignorance will save NBC, but his attacks on a free press are indicative of his lack of understanding of the First Amendment. This week, in a fit of pique (or is it racism?), Trump warned hurricane-battered Puerto Rico that he may order an end of federal relief efforts.

Most disconcerting is an NBC report that this past summer Trump shocked his national security team by calling for a tenfold increase in the U.S. nuclear arsenal, which reportedly led Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to label the president a “moron.” It was this report that prompted Trump to threaten NBC.

Gabriel Sherman describes in Vanity Fair a president who is “unstable” and “unraveling.” Sherman writes, “I spoke with a half dozen prominent Republicans and Trump advisers, and they all describe a White House in crisis as advisers struggle to contain a president who seems to be increasingly unfocused and consumed by dark moods. Trump’s ire is being fueled by his stalled legislative agenda and, to a surprising degree, by his decision last month to back the losing candidate Luther Strange in the Alabama Republican primary. ‘Alabama was a huge blow to his psyche,’ a person close to Trump said. ‘He saw the cult of personality was broken.’”

So far, Republicans have refused, for the most part, to move against the president. Congressional Republicans remain silent in the face of the danger Trump represents for fear of alienating his base before the 2018 midterm elections and in the increasingly diminishing hope of achieving a legislative victory this year. But, the situation becomes more dire with each day. The nation is moving, perhaps inexorably, into 25th Amendment territory, a time when congressional leaders must step forward and declare what is increasingly obvious: Donald Trump is unfit to be president.