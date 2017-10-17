Gordon Hayward of the Boston Celtics suffered a horrific injury on Tuesday night as his team played its first game of the season against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The team said the All-Star forward suffered a fractured left ankle during the incident, which took place in the first quarter of the game.

Video and images from the scene show his left leg twisted into an unnatural angle at the ankle.

Warning: Some of the images below are graphic and may be disturbing.

Gordon Haywardbreaks his leg on freak accident. Prayers up for Gordon Hayward and his family🙏

*WARNING GRAPHIC* pic.twitter.com/863ekUO2iL — Celtics Nation (@_celticsnation_) October 18, 2017

Gordon Hayward is a nice person.



He deserves to have two legs.



This stinks. pic.twitter.com/oN0E3Flh3x — Lester, The Writer (@TheLesterLee) October 18, 2017

Players twisted uncomfortably and looked away after seeing the injury:

Do not watch the Gordon Hayward injury, all you need to do is watch the Cavs bench reaction, even that will make you queasy #BOSvsCLE pic.twitter.com/MMU3Oz6eyn — BetOnline.ag (@betonline_ag) October 18, 2017

These reactions to Gordon Hayward's injury tell you everything you need to know. pic.twitter.com/F3YzpUy03B — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) October 18, 2017

The @celtics huddle after Gordon Hayward injury. pic.twitter.com/ODAjyEnTVY — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) October 18, 2017

Fans in the crowd also reacted to the injury:

Gregory Shamus via Getty Images

Players quickly expressed their sympathy for Hayward, who had just signed a 4-year, $128 million contract with the Celtics over the summer.

Lebron James of the Cavs reportedly visited Hayward in the locker room as he received medical attention.

On Twitter, Paul George, who suffered a similarly gruesome injury in 2014, sent a message of support:

God bless you bro @gordonhayward ! 🙏🏾 help him thru this god! — Paul George (@Yg_Trece) October 18, 2017

Other players, past and present, also sent their thoughts:

Omg — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) October 18, 2017

Hate to see this happen to anyone! Prayers to Gordon Hayward 🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Mike Conley (@mconley11) October 18, 2017

"Damnit man, I said turn it on TNT!!!" - Gordon Hayward in the back of an ambulance, probably pic.twitter.com/bHBNb1mPfd — #Mickstape (@MickstapeShow) October 18, 2017

Prayers out @gordonhayward 🙏🏼 tough to see you go down! You’ll be back better than ever! — Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) October 18, 2017