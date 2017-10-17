Gordon Hayward of the Boston Celtics suffered a horrific injury on Tuesday night as his team played its first game of the season against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The team said the All-Star forward suffered a fractured left ankle during the incident, which took place in the first quarter of the game.
Video and images from the scene show his left leg twisted into an unnatural angle at the ankle.
Warning: Some of the images below are graphic and may be disturbing.
Players twisted uncomfortably and looked away after seeing the injury:
Fans in the crowd also reacted to the injury:
Players quickly expressed their sympathy for Hayward, who had just signed a 4-year, $128 million contract with the Celtics over the summer.
Lebron James of the Cavs reportedly visited Hayward in the locker room as he received medical attention.
On Twitter, Paul George, who suffered a similarly gruesome injury in 2014, sent a message of support:
Other players, past and present, also sent their thoughts:
