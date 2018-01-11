Gospel legend Edwin Hawkins is reportedly ill and facing several health challenges. Hawkins is gospel royalty and boasts a catalog of gospel music gold, most notably “Oh Happy Day”. Hawkins’ arrangement of the hymn has altered the course of gospel music worldwide. In its 50th year, the song is still a hit with sacred and secular audiences the world over. He is loved everywhere and the mutual fondness has endeared him to generations of gospel music lovers. He and his siblings comprised the Hawkins’ Family, who helped shaped the course of gospel music in the late 60’s, became the architects of the sound now known as contemporary gospel music and have individually and collectively chartered a course for musicians and singers to follow.

For his impact, the four-time GRAMMY Award winner is heralded appropriately and is colloquialized as “the Father of Contemporary Gospel”. His impact on sacred music has been felt far and wide and celebrated in audiences of all racial and age demographics. Whether through a recording, seminar or his annual Music and Arts Conference, Dr. Hawkins has committed himself to enriching the sound and art of gospel music performance. Dr. Hawkins’ last recorded album “Testify” was released in 2008 and since he has written for and produced many songs and albums for rising and independent gospel artists.