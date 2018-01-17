Got MILCK?

Have you ever asked yourself what it would be like if Adele and Alessia Cara had a child...musically?

Allow me to answer your question by introducing yourself to the powerful and brave, MILCK. Now, I swear I’m not crazy but MILCK brings the Adele tones mixed with Alessia Cara’s natural instrumental vibe to bring a new sound to the table that willl truly get you hooked. The voice behind the #ICantKeepQuiet movement, a survivor of anorexia and abuse, MILCK has found herself taking her past and sufferings and painting something tremendously beautiful with it. MILCK is diving into the music world with her lyrically powerful EP, This Is Not The End, out January 19th.

SARA: What or who inspired the theme around your EP, This Is Not The End?

MILCK: The theme around my EP has been in the making subconsciously for a couple years now, as I rely on my songwriting to draw out the stronger version of me, which helps to encourage and soothe my less grounded self. Embarking on my passion and my unique path as an Asian American pop songwriter and artist has been an act of trailblazing, and it has been difficult at times to know if where I am headed, and what I'm deciding is "the right way". As Ani DiFranco told me during my adventures with her this fall, I am writing myself into existence. She reassured me that she had to sing many of her songs for many years before she could fully become them. I was deeply moved by this "casual wisdom" she shared with me at the bar after a show. The wiser voice inside me manifests itself through my songwriter brain, and the song "This is Not The End" came about during a co-writing session with Adrianne Gonzalez when I needed to give myself a boost in energy and encouragement. However, as the world events started to unfold, the mantra this is not the end took on a different meaning - it went from micro (my story) to macro (the world story).

At the end of 2016 I was in a pretty low spot in my life, as management had dropped me, I sprained my ankle, and I got burglarized. I felt quite alone and in despair. However, the facebook invite to The Women's March hypnotized me into a singularly focused mission: flashmob my song "Quiet" at The Women's March to voice my dissent for the violent language towards women, as displayed in the 2016 elections. It was more a move to speak up for all women, whether we are left or right or in between. For me, I perceived my actions as a social cry, rather than a political one.

MILCK FOR BILLBORD (USA)

SARA: Your song, Quiet, sparked the empowering #ICantKeepQuiet movement. Who do you hope to inspire with this song and movement? What would you tell someone who doesn’t “want to keep quiet” but is scared to speak up?

MILCK: I want this EP to be a rejuvenating sonic experience for the gentle rebel. For the ones who believe in love, positive change, unity, and progress. For the ones who are continuously putting themselves out there to rise above the monkey-brained tendencies of fear, hate, and blame. I want this EP to be an offering to all those fighting the good fight, so they may rest, recover, and get back at it.

For those who are afraid to speak up at this moment, I can offer this: Trust your instincts and intuition. Whatever your inner voice (the voice that is the nurturing and positive one) is telling you that you need is right. If you need more time to process, take the time. The good news is that bravery is a muscle, and the muscle can be flexed in very small ways from day to day, to help you gain the endurance and strength to speak up about difficult things. When I decided that I needed to speak out more, I started practicing in little ways: I would honor my inner voice that would nudge me to ask that extra question in a meeting. I would honor my inner voice that would nudge me to disagree with a friend about her opinions about a movie or song lyric. Small things. Then eventually I started honoring my inner voice when I would have to speak out against authority figures that used to intimidate me into silence.

SARA: What are your thoughts on the recent sexual assault cases that are surfacing in Hollywood today?

MILCK: For some time now there has been an imbalance of masculine vs feminine energies in society, manifesting in lack of empathy, love, and unity. We are finally getting to the point where that imbalance is creating an intolerable and unavoidable manifestation of ugliness. The feminine energy is very capable of empathy, while masculine energy is great at systemization. When we over systemize and under empathize, deep forms of oppression and injustices manifest. I think that this influx of female uprising is a natural and logical reaction to this imbalance in society and culture. Abuse of power takes form in many different ways in our world, but the sexual abuse that comes from abuse of power is the most urgent and carnal form that needs to be addressed so that the underdogs can unite and heal. I think this is the first step towards cleansing our system of corruption, and as we learn how to take back our power in this physical matter, we will be further empowered and emboldened to fight the other forms of abuse, which manifest in other channels, like education, government, and economy.

SARA: What is your honest opinions about pineapple on pizza?

MILCK: I've questioned my boyfriend's love for pineapple on pizza, but I still love and accept him, even if his taste buds are deranged. Sorry not sorry folks, I am on the "no pineapple on pizza team"

SARA: Lastly, what do you hope people take away from your EP?

MILCK: I want people to feel energized and seen as they hear this EP. I want people to feel like I am speaking their truths. I want people to feel hopeful and empowered. I want this EP to be the soundtrack to the gentle rebel's journey towards self-improvement and ascension.

You can watch MILCK’s official music video for Quiet below: