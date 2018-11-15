Gov. Scott Walker On Students Who Gave Nazi Salute: 'They're Idiots.'

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker (R) mustered a lukewarm response when asked about a group of high school students in his state who were photographed giving a Nazi salute.

“I think they’re just stupid,” Walker ― who will be out of a job in January ― told reporters Thursday. “I think they’re idiots. It’s as simple as that. I don’t know that it’s any more complicated than that. They’re just a bunch of idiots.”

.@ScottWalker on photo of Baraboo high school students giving Nazi salute:



He was referring to a photo that appears to show dozens of male students from Wisconsin’s Baraboo High School giving the Sieg Heil, a Nazi salute, before their junior prom this spring.

Love over hate. Baraboo community members take picture with symbols of love in same spot where photo of some Baraboo High School students appearing to make Nazi salutes was taken. More details https://t.co/ar9l7WqJnh pic.twitter.com/CMF5NAAEaW — Keely Arthur (@news3keely) November 12, 2018

Jordan Blue, now a senior at Baraboo High School, was one of the few students in the photo who refused to give the salute.

“The way the students had taken [the photographer’s suggestion to raise their hands] was out of control,” Blue told CNN’s “New Day” on Tuesday. “My peers should not have raised it in this specific way that was the offensive way and hurtful way.”

The Baraboo School District, in coordination with the Baraboo Police Department, said it was investigating the matter.