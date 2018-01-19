Read Live Updates On The Looming Government Shutdown

U.S. lawmakers are scrambling to come up with a spending deal before 12 a.m. Saturday in order to avoid a government shutdown.

The House passed a short-term spending bill Thursday, and it is now in the Senate’s hands. President Donald Trump, who was slated to leave on Friday for his Mar-a-Lago resort, delayed his trip while negotiations continued.

One of the major issues holding up progress is a debate over extending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. Mick Mulvaney, the director of the Office of Management and Budget, said Friday that “there’s no emergency in terms of the timing on DACA” and argued that “there’s absolutely no reason to tie these two things together right now.”

A government shutdown would be the first since 2013, and would mark the first time since President Jimmy Carter’s administration that a shutdown happened while one party controlled the House, Senate and White House.