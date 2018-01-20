Government Shuts Down As Congress Fails To Reach Spending Agreement

The U.S. government shut down at 12 a.m. Eastern time Saturday after members of Congress failed to reach an agreement on spending.

The House passed a short-term spending bill Thursday night, but the Senate failed to pass the legislation Friday before the midnight deadline. As Friday turned to Saturday, lawmakers were still huddled on the Senate floor working on a deal.

This is the first time the government has shut down since 2013, and it’s the first time in decades that there has been a shutdown while one party has controlled both chambers of Congress and the White House.

President Donald Trump on Friday delayed his plans to leave Washington for Florida. He planned to celebrate the one-year anniversary of his inauguration with a fête at his Mar-a-Lago resort, with guest tickets costing $100,000 a pair.