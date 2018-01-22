Read Live Updates On The Government Shutdown

Democrats insisted they weren’t caving, even though they didn’t get what they wanted: an immediate vote on protections for undocumented young people often called Dreamers. But it gave them a way out of what could have been a politically damaging shutdown. And the promise, although it could be reneged on, is something that they didn’t have before. It’s the first time Democrats received a hard date for a vote on an immigration bill. And if McConnell doesn’t follow through, Democrats will be able to use this promise to vote against the next spending bill and pin the blame on Republicans.