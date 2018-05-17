GQ Expertly Spoofs Vanity Fair With Their Annual Comedy Issue Cover

Earlier this year, Vanity Fair released their annual Hollywood issue. It was a photoshop disaster of nuclear proportions, giving Oprah three hands and Reese Witherspoon three legs.

GQ brilliantly parodies that debacle for their annual comedy issue, featuring Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae and Sarah Silverman. Much like attempting to follow the appendages shown in this cover, it’s hard to know where to start.

GQ / Facebook

“Saturday Night Live” alum Kate McKinnon’s leg stretches unnaturally across “Insecure” creator Issa Rae’s lap. Rae’s left arm rests on the back of a chair, and her other left arm wraps around comedian Sarah Silverman. Silverman sits with her legs crossed, embracing her fellow comedy stars with both arms, while also somehow planting one hand on the floor beneath the stage. It’s a “Where’s Waldo?” moment of photoshop magic.

GQ even released a fun apology, promising to double their efforts to ensure strict editorial standards are met.

“GQ will be conducting a thorough internal audit of our cover-development process,” a note from the editors said. “To demonstrate our commitment to transparency, we will release the results of the review, quietly, in 17 months, on Medium.”