Graham Goddard: Innovative Art, Innovative Business

Graham Goddard started his journey into the complex, and traditionally archaic world of art sales the same way many entrepreneurs do – by viewing the scale of the problem from first-hand experience.

He’s the founder of the much anticipated All Public Art Platform that promises to revolutionize the way art is sold via blockchain technology. By listing pieces on the All Public Art Platform (and buying with the All Public Art Token) Graham has created the ultimate anti-counterfeiting platform.

All art sold on the platform is tracked and traceable, which is really bad news for the bad guys (scammers and counterfeiters). Museums and art galleries (and private collectors) will now have a publically viewable database of art transactions. If the system ends up being as popular as Goddard hopes, it has the potential to put an end to the multi-million dollar counterfeiting industry that plagues the art world.

This may be the first time Goddard has launched an innovative tech project with the potential to change an entire industry, but he’s no stranger to innovation.

Artistic Works

In 2015 one of Goddard’s most well known (and well received) projects merged music and Neo-Expressionist painting and was displayed in an unforgettable imaginative way. The project utilized multiple large paintings (each around 6ft each) that were simultaneously created with poetry and songs.

Graham provided the artistic side of the project and Patrick Graves (musician and music producer) produced the musical aspect. The first piece released as part of the project was aptly titled “Run To The Light”, and it resonated with many who were lucky enough to see it in person. It was a representation of an all too familiar struggle, dreams of Goddard’s aspiration conflicting with the reality of stagnation and the feeling of “treading water” in life.

The first piece did its job wonderfully and attracted media attention from far and wide. Each painting released sequentially in the project throughout 2016 and 2017 was more anticipated than the last.

We think the project ended up more successful than either Goddard or Graves could have initially imagined.

Artistic Innovation

Goddard is one of those people who has an almost infectious passion for art. It’s impossible to listen to him speak on the subject without being captivated and interested – even if you consider yourself to not be “an art person”.

This ability to ignite passion and spark debate among even the youngest of audiences did not go unnoticed. Goddard started to become a regular guest speaker on the college and high school circuit. He visited universities in California through to high schools in New York (and everywhere in-between), constantly spreading his passionate message about the importance of innovation in art.

We’re certain that throughout his time speaking over the years he will have inspired a few young creatives to create masterpieces we’ll all enjoy in the future.

Inner City Projects

Goddard feels passionate about helping at-risk inner city youth stay on the right path. In 2008 he launched a highly successful project titled “Surrender A Moment To God”. It involved encouraging at-risk kids spending a moment to contribute to a very large piece by adding their own little part.

To date, around 200 at-risk youth in southern California have taken Graham up on his offer and have contributed to the Surrender A Moment To God project. They were instructed to think about what surrendering to God means to them and then to try and create something that represents that. This contribution could be anything from a piece of writing, through to a drawing, or an elaborate painting.

Needless to say, the project is considered by many to be another resounding, innovative success.

Conclusion

With a history as innovative and colorful as this, it’s easy to see why so many people are starting to get excited about the release of the all public art platform.