Ariana Grande Wins Grammy For 'Sweetener' Days After Dragging Awards Show

If Ariana Grande wants it, she got it.

The pop star picked up the Best Pop Vocal Album Grammy Award on Sunday night for her fourth studio album, “Sweetener,” days after a reported clash with producers over a scrapped performance.

Grande was set to take the stage at the ceremony, but pulled out of performing and attending altogether earlier this week when producers reportedly refused to allow her to showcase her new single “7 Rings.”

She later accused Grammy producer Ken Ehrlich of “lying” about why she would be a no-show at the ceremony, explaining that she offered to perform three songs, but ultimately felt unsupported.

Congrats Best Pop Vocal Album winner - 'Sweetener' @ArianaGrande #GRAMMYs — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 10, 2019

While Grande did indeed skip the ceremony, she immediately reacted to the win on Twitter, writing that if things had turned out differently, she’d be walking the red carpet right about now.

“This is wild and beautiful,” she wrote. “Thank you so much.”

i know i’m not there tonight (trust, i tried and still truly wished it had worked out tbh) and i know i said i try not to put too much weight into these things .... but fuck ....... 🥺 this is wild and beautiful. thank you so much. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 10, 2019

but mostly thank y’all for being my main source of joy and inspiration always — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 10, 2019

The pop star has much to celebrate these days with the arrival of her newest album, “thank u, next,” which she dropped a mere six months after “Sweetener.”