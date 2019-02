In the midst of the stuffy black-tie attire that accompanies awards show season, the 2019 Grammy Awards red carpet offers a welcome breath of fresh air.

Celebrities generally take more risk on their Grammys looks ― gravitating towards color, splashes of sequins and the latest wacky creations from the runways.

This year’s awards ― held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday― were no exception.

Check out all of the looks from music’s biggest night below: