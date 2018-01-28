Ruff Night! Grammys Hand Out 'Consolation Puppies' To Losers

There’s no denying that award show trophies are becoming increasingly less relevant, so why don’t we give them up altogether... and just hand out puppies?

That’s what happened to some nominees for Best Comedy Album at the 60th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night. Dave Chappelle came out on top for “The Age Of Spin/Deep In The Heart Of Texas,” but Jerry Seinfeld, Sarah Silverman and Jim Gaffigan may have been the true winners.

“I should say to all the nominees that who are not going home with a Grammy — I don’t want anyone to be upset tonight, so the good news is nobody goes home empty-handed because all night we will be handing out consolation puppies,” host James Corden said. “So if you didn’t get a Grammy, you get a puppy.”

Adorable puppies were then delivered to their idle hands, making for some too-cute moments.

“I should tell you, Jerry, be careful. That’s Roxy, she’s a biter,” Corden said. “And then who got Ruby? I think that was Jim Gaffigan. She isn’t toilet trained. Just so you know.”

One group, however, was not particularly thrilled by the stunt. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals sent out a tweet saying that “animals are not toys.”