Couple Wishes Granddaughter A Good Day At Work In The Most Adorable Way

A couple’s heartwarming way of wishing their teenage granddaughter a good day at work is sending positive vibes around the world.
Valerie and Wilson Ovenstone take turns standing outside their home in Methil, Scotland, each morning to wave to 17-year-old Rio Smith as she travels past them on the bus.
Smith shared footage of her grandparents’ daily act of kindness to Twitter last week.
The video lasts only four seconds, and it’s easy to miss Smith’s grandfather waving at her from behind a wall on his property.
The feel-good message that underlines the clip has sent it viral.
Smith said her grandparents began the morning ritual when she started work at her first “proper job.”
“They said they were so proud of me,” she told HuffPost. “They just started going out every morning and waving me on my way to work.”
“It makes me smiles every day seeing them do this for me,” she added.
The blink-and-you’ll-miss-it footage has so far garnered more than 45,000 retweets ― something Smith said she “just can’t believe.”
Her grandparents, meanwhile, said they were “overwhelmed” at the response and “everyone’s lovely comments” — a sampling of which are below:
