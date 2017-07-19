FOOD & DRINK
This GIF Of Grapes Becoming Raisins Is Oddly Mesmerizing

For most of us, it’s common knowledge that before raisins were raisins, they were grapes. It’s also generally known that they’re sun-dried, because it’s advertised on so many raisin boxes. But how many of you have actually thought about what the sun-drying process looks like? Because, let us tell you, it’s pretty captivating.

We came across a time-lapse post on Reddit of this very transformation and we cannot look away. Watch:

According to the California Raisin Industry that produces 100 percent of U.S. raisins, most commercial raisins that we eat are sun-dried. The grapes are dried either right on the vine, after the stem has been clipped, or on paper-lined trays. It’s a streamlined and efficient process, but some say that actually making your own raisins at home from fresh grapes results in a far superior tasting raisin. Seriously.

If you’ve always been on the fence when it comes to this dried fruit, you might want to try and make a batch at home. Of course, it’s a little tricker to sun-dry at home, but you can pretty easily dehydrate them in your oven. 

Oven-made raisins aren’t exactly the same thing as sun-dried, but they’re almost better ― juicier, plumper, and they’ll pop in any dish you add them to. Serious Eats has a good step-by-step recipe for oven-made raisins. Check it out, and reconsider the raisin.

