GRATITUDE SPOTLIGHT - SIMPLE GREEN SMOOTHIES

Here at GratitudeSpace our mission statement is to Share and Initiate gratitude with others. In the spirit of our mission statement, we are bringing the gratitude segment of the highly popular podcast, "The School of Greatness" to you. I want to personally thank Lewis Howes for all of the gratitude that he not only shares but initiates into the world!

Jadah Sellner: I'm just grateful for my family. Like when people ask me what my daily habit, what do I do to fuel my day beyond green smoothies? Is just snuggling, connecting, hugging, touching, saying I love you to my daughter in the morning whether she wakes up first or I wake up first. That like grounds me into why I do what I do and expressing that gratitude daily in the morning to start my day.

Jen Hansard: My family, because they have been incredible throughout this whole journey for me. We starting in super hard times. My family moved from LA to Florida to start a church with no money and no resources. We left all the support behind, we embraced it as an adventure and we still do to this day. I believe that every time my husband and I have seen a little crack in a door of a direction to go, rather than be scared of what's beyond that door we have gone through it full blast and our lives. I never, ever would have expected them to look like this right now and I'm just so thankful for having him and my kids on board for whatever crazy stuff comes at us.

I want to personally thank Jen and Jadah for sharing their gratitude. After hearing their story, it is no wonder why they have been so successful. Their drive to help others live happier and healthier lives comes through in all that they do. Sincerely, Chris

