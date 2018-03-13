10 Women Of All Different Ages Get Refreshingly Real About Going Gray

Patty Lang, 53

Damon Dahlen/HuffPost

"When it first came in I was 18 and I colored it for years. Even when I was pregnant with my four kids I would dye my hair and would always think, 'Is this a good idea?' But I would do it anyway because it bothered me. I was an older mom, and people would come up to my daughter and I and say, 'Oh how nice, you're spending the day with your granddaughter.' That would freak me out.



In 2008, when I was 43, I had my first stroke. It became less important to have it colored. It put things in perspective. My father's mom had the exact same gray patch and I always thought it was so awesome to look at my Nanny and see her gray patch. I realized that this is my connection to her. People will often say how strong she was and determined, and I think especially since the second stroke that's exactly how I am. I'm not going to let any of this other stuff stop me. So I love my gray patch now."