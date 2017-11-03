Gray in L.A.: Ready for the Older and Bolder Movie Stars

While the Hollywood film industry is plagued by one sexual harassment scandal after another as women finally step up promising to fight for more equality, better parts, and more jobs behind the camera, others have accomplished just that already. The good news is that not all is lost and that ageism, another rampant problem in the film world, doesn't always win.

The annual AFI FEST 2017 Presented by AUDI, (from November 9th - 16th) by now a fantastic Los Angeles institution initiated by the American Film Institute that offers free movies for the public, has lined up very strong actresses and female directors. And we are talking about mature women well over SIXTY. https://www.facebook.com/AFIFEST/, www.afi.com/AFIFEST

There is "Hannah", a somber film with the 71-year-old Charlotte Rampling’s portrayal of a joyless woman grappling with reality after her husband’s imprisonment. The 68-year old Polish director Agnieszka Holland’s complex murder mystery "Spoor" is already hailed a bit as a Polish "Fargo", in which an older woman and animal rights activist has her own way of solving the crime.

Then there is the 64-year-old inestimable French powerhouse Isabelle Huppert who will shine in two movies. In "Mrs. Hyde" she is a meek mouse of a chemistry teacher who experiences a fantastic awakening after a lab accident. The other is "Claire's Camera" in which she plays a Parisian teacher (there must be something so scholarly about her that she is often cast as an academic) who befriends a young Korean woman.

What would be movie land without Britain's second most beloved treasure (the first is still the Queen)? Yes, it's Helen Mirren (72) who travels around in an old RV, looking as dowdy as it gets as a cancer-patient, with a husband who has Alzheimers (Donald Sutherland) in the bittersweet and funny "The Leisure Seeker".